5 films Netflix to see… or re – ActuSF

1. Tyler Rake

Released on the 24th of April last, Tyler Rake is an action movie american, which tells the story of a mercenary working in the shade, on a day that was loaded by a powerful gangster to find the son. But in the middle of the underworld, the perilous mission verging on the impossible and the life of the mercenary and the boy will end up upside down.

This film by Sam Hargrave, currently in the Top 10 movies Netflix in France today, announces sleep and already a sequel… a good excuse to go for the look of this not ! Do however be careful, because this film contains scenes that may offend the sensibilities of the fragile.

2. 6 Underground

A movie with Ryan Reynolds and Mélanie Laurent… what more could you ask ? Released on December 13, 2019, 6 Undergroundit is the story of six individuals from the four corners of the world and chosen not only for their skills for a non-standard but also for their desire to erase their past. Sets, and without knowing anything about each other, they will have to put an end to a bloody dictatorship acting in the shadow.

Attention to sensitive souls because this movie contains scenes of violent, bloody and sexual.

3. I am Mother

This science fiction thriller, released on June 7, 2019, tells the story of a teenage girl, living as a recluse in a bunker and educated by a mother android, who sees his world is being turned by meeting a survivor. This film is post-apocalyptic is a pearl, if you like the scenarios referring to the relationship between Artificial Intelligence and humans.

4. Bird box

Released 21 December 2018 and wonderfully interpreted by Sandra Bullock, this thriller horror directed by Susanne Bier tells the story of Malorie, who, accompanied by her two children, takes flight to hope to find a refuge, away from the mysterious force that decimates the population. But to survive, one must keep eyes closed.

5. 7. Kuğoştaki Mucize

You do not stop especially under complicated of this film, which can be pronounced only by the linguist to the most seasoned. This drama Turkish Mehmet Ada Öztekin tells the story of a father, mentally-handicapped, who finds himself separated from his daughter when he is arrested for the murder of a child ; he must then prove his innocence.

Don’t find the action or the humor, but it is better to plan a good box of tissue to dry your tears. This film phenomenon is a cardboard box on the platform, Netflix, and looking at it… it’s easy to understand why.

Even So, Laurène Bizet