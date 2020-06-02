5 good reasons (or not) to replay The Old Guard before the adaptation Netflix !

July 10, 2020, the platform Netflix offers viewing of The Old Guard with Charlize Theron. What some do not know is that this film is based on a comic book done by 2 biggest stars of the medium, namely, the script-writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez. Already reviewed in its entirety for Top Comicswe propose here to discover the strengths and weaknesses of The Old Guard rather than remake or republish a critical.

A story a little classic

The Old Guard is a team of soldiers immortal. Finally, let’s say that they don’t know when they will die. Some of them are dead at the end of 200 years, others later. Together, they act as a team of mercenaries ready to intervene in case of hard blows. Once their immortality was revealed to the great day, the team will have to face many problems, including the integration of a new fellow. Not really very original. The first 5 episodes of this series (the only currently available in France) are in reality a great introduction to the team and its members. Let’s say that the history and the background of the world in which the team operates is not extremely well defined.

It is well written

Greg Rucka not only is a excellent writer but also a very good writer. The characters of the series, therefore, are not surprisingly extremely well-defined. Each member of the team The Old Guard has a past, a history and a bond that not only allow us to well identify with him, but also to give an extra dimension to a story, as we noted above, a little classical. Greg Rucka is the details which affect, particularly in relation to the desires of each of her characters, their relationship in the face of this immortality of the façade, their desires and their hopes.

An opposition that lacks spice

IF the members of the team are particularly well-defined, we cannot say as much for the villains of the story. In fact, except soldiers generic are knock, The Old Guard we offers overall 2 figures, antagonists whose motivations are pretty weak. The money, the desire, it is already seen. If the film follows the story of the series, you are going to understand the issues very quickly. There is not a lot of surprises and the adventures of our team are widely expanded. Let's say that it is pretty basic, but again, it seems difficult to be able to find a valid opposition to people that you cannot kill. We would have liked, however, to read of the wicked a little more unique or defined.

