5 movies filmed in Marrakech to watch during the confinement

The famous saga “Mission: impossible” has chosen some of the cities of the Kingdom, including Marrakech, to film the new mission agent Ethan Hunt, played by actor Tom Cruise. A fifth installment, which we offer, as usual, a festival of intrigue and waterfalls. Side synopsis, the team of Ethan Hunt finds himself out-of-the-law in relation to his own camp and embarks on the trail of an organization nebula called “the Union”. The crew has placed its cameras in various corners of the world, including Marrakech, Vienna, London, Casablanca and Rabat.