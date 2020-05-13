5 movies where we love each other passionately (and in all positions !)

The “social distancing” imposed by the health crisis gives a furious urge to re(discover) of the films where we are not afraid of kissing, and even more… Selection.

1. Vertigo, by Alfred Hitchcock (1958) : the call of the shovel.

The master of suspense knew a ray, ray kisses fiery. It shows in this masterpiece that showcases the desperate quest for a detective, Scottie, to a woman, Madeleine, who is perhaps not the one he believes himself to be. At the heart of the film : one long kiss languid and imposes itself as the most stunning rolling shovel in the history of cinema.

2. TitanicJames Cameron (1998) : a last kiss before drowning.

Let us embrace before it is too late ! The bow of the Titanic promised the worst, Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack) and Kate Winslet (Rose) share a kiss electric in a scene that has become a “cult” of the monument of James Cameron. In France, more than 20 million spectators have invaded the halls to admire this embrace both feverish and… wet.

.

3. The secret of Brokeback Mountain, Ang Lee (2005) : let us love between men.

The cowboys are not all machos heteros… Demonstration in the beautiful film by Ang Lee where the unquestionable Jake Gyllenhaal (Jack) and Heath Ledger (Ennis) fill blast the habits and customs of the western, living in secret, a love story homosexual. After long years of waiting and frustrations, they kiss, finally, greedily ignoring the standards in force in the universe liberticidal of the great american West. We are happy for them.

4. Happy Few, by Anthony Cordier (2010) : do we like several.

Rachel, Vincent, Franck and Teri are people like everyone else, but they are a bit more daring… Friends and relatives, the two couples are sexually attracted to each other and embedded in the wild saraband of desire, they decide to multiply combinations and positions to grow their libido in freedom. In this wonder of 2010, Anthony Cordier puts in scene a film burning, or even hot-hot, and has the kind collaboration of his quartet of actors are flawless : Marina Foïs, Elodie Bouchez, Roschdy Zem and Nicolas Devauchelle.

5. Lady and the tramp, Walt Disney (1955) : let us love one another like beasts.

Finish this course sensual with the most cute of our selection : an animated film wear-free, which reminds us that the consumption in duo of a dish of pasta with tomato sauce can be used as a pretext for a charming kiss. In this monument destined to all audiences, the Disney studios used to play with consummate skill a romance canine between a cabot tramp and a small dog living in a family of the affluent. It barks of pleasure in the face of this show of sentimental and social.

Olivier De Bruyn