5 Proofs That Emma Watson (Beauty And The Beast) Is A Disney Princess In Real Life

She makes people happy

The Disney Princesses have the gift of bringing joy and bringing happiness to those around them, whether by showing disinterestedness through some positive actions (Belle gives lessons to children) or by risking their lives to save a kingdom (Pocahontas, Vaiana …). A strong characteristic that fits Emma Watson perfectly.

At only 30 years old, the actress has already stood out for an impressive number of extremely important actions. In the program? While some waste hours looking for what to watch on Netflix or taking on challenges on Tiktok, Emma Watson has been named a goodwill ambassador by UN Women to remind people of the priority to be given to gender equality. ‘is interested in the development of education for young girls around the world, she opened a very special book club to share her knowledge and discoveries with her audience, and she even went so far as to put her career on hiatus in order to think about the best ways to act for the good of others.

In short, if you look up the definition of the word “perfect” in the dictionary, you will find the name Emma Watson there. After that, we don’t say that you are bad compared to her, just … you are less well. It happens.

She sings so well

A Disney Princess who doesn’t sing, is she really a Disney Princess? No need to waste your time looking for the ideal answer, here it is: it’s NO. Good news, Emma Watson can sing. The proof is that she really gives voice in the film Beauty and the Beast, whether on Something There, Belle or How Does a Moment Last Forever.

There you are going to tell us, ” Well yes it is logical, it is his character who sings “. Indeed, except that this is not always the case in the world of cinema. In fact, Rami Malek never imitated Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Marion Cotillard did take singing lessons but actually did playback for La Môme, while Rebecca Ferguson was replaced by a participant from The Voice. on the song Never Enough in The Greatest Showman.

So yes, we can say it, Emma Watson has absolutely ALL the talents possible and imaginable. In particular that of making us fall in love with a simple look …

A true feminist

If the Disney Princesses often find themselves at the center of a love story, they are also the first to emancipate themselves in order to lead the life they dream of and remind the world that no one has a say in controlling their life. We remember, Belle sends Gaston waltz several times, Mérida rebels against the patriarchy which prevents her from living her life and Elsa proves to us that a man is clearly not the solution to all problems.

A credo totally shared by Emma Watson. In addition to campaigning for gender equality and women’s rights around the world (notably through the HeForShe campaign), the actress is the first to extol the benefits of celibacy. Of course, Emma Watson is not against romantic relationships (yes, on a misunderstanding, there is always a chance!), But she likes to remind people of the importance of learning to develop and achieve on your own, and not be ashamed of being single. Besides, forget this word, place the concept of ” self-partnered “. And it’s much prettier, like everything Emma Watson touches. Have you ever been told she’s perfect?