5 reasons to look at Harley Quinn, the best animated series of the time

#1. For its animation orgasmic

Productions animated DC Entertainment rarely make good press. In cause, the animation of feature-length films, often considered as lazy and formatted for the youth. But with Harley Quinna work vulgar, bloody, and even subversive at times, the teams of Warner Bros. Animation have tucked up their sleeves. Under the artistic direction of artist Bill Wray (Samurai Jack or… Space Jam), the events of the Harlequin take a turn granulated and bright, dynamic, with a vision of Gotham that recalls the best memories of the animated series Batman of 1992, where the character appeared for the first time.

If the animation is closer to the cartoon than the retro style and angularity of Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, Harley Quinn finds its own DNA into the broad proposal of content DC. Her appearance borrows clearly to the version ciné current pulled by Margot Robbie, but the animators also play on its liabilities, in particular with an episode dedicated to dr. Harleen Quinzel. In season 2, fans of the mythology of Batman will also appreciate the environments devoted to his wicked, as the warehouse frozen Mr. Freeze or the casino felted Penguin.

#2. For the relationship between Harley and Ivy

If the animated series introduces a plethora of characters from the comics, it is a tandem which stands out from the crowd and who could largely take the show on his shoulders. The deep relationship between Harley and Ivy, who has always been there but never as intense in the history of DC, symbolizing the element the brighter of the show. The link is an example of friendship but also of a sorority, one being to listen to the other when it comes to spit on the villains (aka sexual predators) or to take their revenge together. Related Post: A look-alike well-muscled Jennifer Lopez intrigue the viewers (photos) - Latina

Without saying too much, their relationship is also made of ups and downs when Harley finds her old demons. However, she can always count on Ivy, that has never been left in the hands of the Joker, has always followed in his plans screwed up and was even ready to sacrifice himself for her leaving to finish his days in prison and even to die. In short, Ivy embodies the perfect Sam Gamgee Harley, a loyal friend, but also stern when it is necessary to be to protect it, and sometimes it is true for us to languish in a romantic relationship between the two antihéroïnes.

#3. For Kaley Cuoco

The voice of Harley Quinn should be familiar to fans of The Big Bang Theory. In fact, it was Kaley Cuoco, alias Penny, which doubles the antihéroïne in the animated series. Excellent and totally uninhibited, the actress broke out in the skin of the character, which it sees as “the symbol of the female emancipation”so that his pleasure is instantly transmitted to the viewer. The real fans of the show will have the patience to go at the end of the credits of each episode, just to hear his bark random, but completely hilarious.

Kaley Cuoco is very well surrounded on the dubbing. They include Alan Tudyk, in the role of the Mouth of clay, Calendar Man, but also a Joker masculiniste more true that nature, or even Lake Bell, imperial and touching Poison Ivy. The cast resplendent and dedicated ofHarley Quinn is certainly one of the best qualities of the animated series (just as a british accent irresistible, of Bane, in a tribute to Tom Hardy). Related Post: Jason Momoa Bandingkan Perannya di Film Dune by Han Solo

#4. For its risk-taking

The Gotham City of’Harley Quinn plenty of the villains from the mythology of Batman. You’ll meet the inevitable Sphinx, Scarecrow, two-Face and Catwoman, but also characters that are less known such as Man-Bat, or the Queen of Fables. In season 1, the goal for Harley is to integrate the prestigious and machiavellian Legion of Doom, who turns out to be a bunch of men manipulative, or sexist. An organization that says a lot about the injustices of our own society, that the Harlequin is going to be a pleasure to beat with blows of the baseball bat.

Thus, the animated series, which is very violent and is clearly oriented adult, not in the lace when it comes to breaking the fourth wall. Without giving too much away, we can ensure you that the villains iconic Batman are going to leave the life, even to offend the fans of the first hour. Harley Quinn is clearly a work in a progressive and very bold, always sprinkled with black humour and good feelings, but also capable of shedding blood when it is a question of re-establishing a form of equality.

#5. For Harley Quinn, simply

The version ofHarley Quinn depicted in the animated series is very contemporary, even feminist, as evidenced by his fight against masculinity as toxic and the Joker, her lover to abusive behavior and vicious. It is a antihéroïne more than a real ugly, and imbued with an optimism to any test and particularly committed to her causes, as destructive as they may from time to time. Yes, that Harley Quinn is a character fully emancipated (from the Prince of Crime but also of Batman) in a world yet very often represented as a preservative. Related Post: Daniel Cormier thinks he looks like Dwayne Johnson and "The Rock" meets