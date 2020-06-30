5 series adapted from comics that you must see on Netflix !

The comics are in vogue in film and television at this time. And the streaming platform, Netflix does not sit on the bench. The five series adapted from COMICS are a must see : Riverdale, Sabrina, Daredevil, The Umbrella Academy, and a soon-Sweet Tooth.

Here is everything you need to know about the series adapted from comics available (or will soon) on the platform Netflix. Script, the casting, the release date of the upcoming seasons, and trailers… For not to miss anything, it is just below.

Riverdale

Available from the 27th of January 2017, in Netflixhere is the trailer.

Riverdale it is a series that is an adaptation of the universe Archie Comics and developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

After the mysterious and tragic death of Jason Flower, the new school year begins in Riverdale for Archie Andrews (K. J Apa) and his band. Surrounded by her best friend Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhard), who is secretly in love with him and his friends, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouseand Kevin Keller, Archie sees a day to disembark the beautiful Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes). Rich student who just arrived from New York, a scandal that has shaken his family, he has been in this city, it seems quiet and calm. The dark secrets of the inhabitants will eventually be excavated and Riverdale is going to be more dangerous than the perfect image that it emits.

The latest news, the actors Lili Reinhard and Cole Sprouse come to separate (and we know why)… If you have already devoured the first four seasons, come and discover everything you need to know about the season 5 of Riverdale.

The New Adventures of Sabrina

Available from the 26th of October 2018 Netflixhere is the trailer.

Adapted from the comics Sabrina, the teenage witchand , mainly, of the spin-off Chilling Adventures of Sabrinathe series The New Adventures of Sabrina sharing the world of several charactersArchie Comics that Riverdale.

Has Greendale, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipkathe struggle against his duality : half-human / half-witch, she was raised by her two aunts Hilda and Zelda, the sisters of her father a sorcerer. At the age of 16 years, the young man must choose between his baptism satanic in order to integrate theChurch of the Night and so leave his human world and his friends, or renounce the witchcraft in order to stay with the mortals and the one she loves, Harvey (Ross Lynch). The lady Satan will do everything possible to recruit Sabrina and place it to the side of the God of the Underworld, Satan, according to his will.

The adventures of Sabrina season 3 is available from the 24 of January this year on the platform, which has already announced a fourth season !

Daredevil

Created by Drew Goddard, the series Daredevil is available in Netflix from the 10 of April 2015, but was cancelled by the streaming platform in November of 2018. Here is the trailer.

It is part of the four the series of Marvel it is located in a mini-series 2017 : The Defenders Of The (on Netflix too).

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) became blind at the age of 9 years. Far from being an obstacle, has surdéveloppé his other senses, and has led to intense struggle. The fight against crime on all fronts, Matt is a lawyer by day and dons his costume of super-hero as soon as the night fell. Daredevil moves on the streets of the neighborhood of hell’s Kitchen in New York city and, in particular, depend on the help of the beautiful Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Helden Henson).

The Umbrella Academy

Developed by Steve Blackman, The Umbrella Academy it is an adaptation of the comic series of the same name. The broadcast of February 15, 2019, on Netflix, season 2 has been officially announced for July 31, 2020. Here is the trailer.

A rich inventor, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feoreadopts 7 children born on the same day, with supernatural abilities and he founded an institution, the Umbrella Academy.

On the death of his adoptive father and become young adults, Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vania (Ellen Page) and the Number Five are found for the burial. Prepared their entire childhood to save the world from the apocalypse, the super-heroes are going to have to learn to live together and deal with very different personalities. Investigate the mystery surrounding the death of his father, who will be helped by the Pogo, a chimp is very intelligent, able to speak, who assisted the late Sir Reginald.

If you are looking for clues about the season 2 of the Umbrella Academy, you should look at the end of the first season.

Sweet soon adapted into a series by Netflix

The comic series Sweet has been created by the canadian Jeff Lemire and published in France in the collection The Vertigo Of Luxury (Urban Comics) in three volumes, from 2015 to 2016. No release date has been scheduled, but is that the giant Netflix, which is adapted in its platform of 8 episodes. The production, we find the famous Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) has shared a tweet on the future of the series, Susan Downey and Warner Bros

The story takes place ten years after a mysterious pandemic that has decimated most of the population on Earth. As a result of this appeared hybrid beings : half man and half animal. The young Gus (Christian Convery), in the middle of the deer, will travel the world in search of its origins. On the road to an America devastated, he meets Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), a man is considered rude and is not very pleasant, that you will take the Boy under his wing and attempt to lead in the reserve, where it will be safe with other members of their species.

Netflix is a place of choice in the adaptation of comic books into a tv series. The public will be there at the appointment ? Anyway, to be informed of the latest news that come in the streaming platform, please visit regularly our articles.