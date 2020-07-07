5-star hotel in quebec who have adopted the same trend in coloration and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has done a lot to talk about when she adopted the trend of colo, or streaks of pale colour in the front. Since then, several stars have followed his example.

In Quebec, while the halls are open for a short time, the transformations capillaries do not cease to surprise us.

The trend of “e-girl” wicks more clear for the frame of the face causes havoc in this summer!

Here are 5 celebrities from quebec who have adopted it:

1. Khate Lessard

The brunette who has recently been experimenting with wigs of all sorts of bold colour! Is the hair salon, Kevins-Kyle, who has invented the “brown gold” for Khate, not to mention the reflections to be more clear on the front of the face!

2. By Morin

The facilitator seems to be the first in Quebec who have decided to “rocker”, the two strands are stained, and we love it!

3. Karine St-Michel

The former candidate of OD it has also adopted the trend of the moment recently. She opted for a stark contrast of the blonde for its dark brown color.

4. Mélissa Bédard

The singer also wanted a breath of fresh air in your hair for the summer and the look will certainly please.

5. Rosalie Lessard

The influenceuse shows that the aspect of “e-girl” can also be recreated on a blond hair!

