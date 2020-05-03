5 things to know about Chris Pratt, the handsome Guardians of the Galaxy

It has been strip-teaseur

Car washer, waiter, painter, building… More young, Chris Pratt has accumulated odd jobs. At 18, he even tried to start a career of strip-teaseur. “I’ve always loved to be naked. So, I said to myself : “Why not be paid for it ? “”he entrusted in 2013 to Buzzfeed. In exchange for $ 40, the actor has played the chippendales during a burial of life of young girl and for the anniversary… a friend of his grandmother ! Bad dancer and self-proclaimed, he dropped after only three numbers.

It is the king of comedy

In the opening sequence of ” Guardians of the Galaxy “, Chris Pratt, headphones on, improvising a dance number. For this space opera with touches of comedy, Marvel could not make a more judicious choice. Since 2009, the actor makes you laugh the viewers in ” Parks and Recreation “, a series chronicling the daily lives of employees of the department of parks and recreation for the town (fictional) of Pawnee. Originally, it was supposed to only appear in six episodes, but the enthusiasm for his character Andy Dwyer was such that he was permanently integrated to the team…. Proving the course of the episodes that he is one of the actors of comedy, the most gifted of his generation.

It has transformed for his role

Before joining the ranks of Marvel, Chris Pratt was far from being as muscular as his friends Chris Evans (Captain America) or Chris Hemsworth (Thor). On the set of David Letterman, the actor of 35 years has not made any cachotterie on his weight : he weighed 135 pounds before getting the role of Peter Quill/Star Lord in ” Guardians of the Galaxy “. If its transformation is spectacular, the actor does not hide that it is made under the supervision of the production and with the help of an armada of coaches and dieticians : “They sent someone each week to take my measurements. It is as if I was in “The Biggest Loser” (a reality tv show in which the winner is the one who loses the most weight), but without the cameras “, he explains.

His interviews are cults

Forget Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt is the new darling of the Canvas ! Never at a loss for a good word or an anecdote crispy, the actor has regaled the spectators with his sense of humor during the promotion of ” Guardians of the Galaxy “. Proof of this is this interview with “Entertainment Weekly” during which he and a braid african to a trainee while answering questions of the journalist.

When it does not show her talents as a hairdresser, the star of Marvel improvises a rap on the song “Forget About Dre” by Eminem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdqfR0wRTbI

He has a passion for firearms

The fiction joins reality. In ” the Guardians of the Galaxy “, Chris Pratt takes on everything that moves. In real life, he is also the head of an arsenal. The actor has been entrusted by the magazine “Esquire” that he had thirty to forty weapons at him. He would have even offered a pistol to his wife, actress Anna Faris, to that it protects itself when it is shooting. If the actor does not hide this passion atypical, it is said to be for gun control.