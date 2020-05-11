5 things to know about Jake Gyllenhaal

He is 34 years old and already a career breathtaking. Focus on Jake Gyllenhaal, which is today the poster for the film Everest.

1– here’s one who is born into an amazing family. A father director for film and television (Stephen Gyllenhaal), a mother, a screenwriter (Naomi), and a big sister actress (Maggie). In short, Jake is a child of the ball… Which has also had the chance to have Paul Newman’s godfather and Jamie Lee Curtis as his godmother. Who says better ?

2 – at the age of 13 years, Jake, jewish, celebrated his Bar Mitzvah in unusual ways. So that he fully understands that it is part of the privileged, his parents were sent to celebrate this rite of passage into a shelter for the HOMELESS, where he served meals. “But I also had a party “said the actor at the microphone of Howard Stern.

3 – Crazy in love with the actress Kirsten Dunst, with whom he long maintained a relationship on/off, Jake was offered in 2006 an adorable little kitten tabby. The actress has named her cat Sophie.

4 – A role he has escaped in 2001 : that of Christian in Moulin Rouge, sung by Ewan McGregor. “I was so close of getting this role “said Jake with regret in the american press. “I sang, I danced, I went through all the hearings for months. It was played between Heath Ledger, Ewan and me. I was the youngest, and also the least known of the three. Anyway, I hope it had nothing to do with my talent “.

5 – Jake is a good cook… which doesn’t hurt its charm. “I mastered a few techniques, but it is what I know to do “, he confided in Madame Figaro. “I love going to the market, to see and touch the products, it gives me ideas. Being a good cook is to invent, be intuitive, not follow recipes to the letter. “ Then Mister Jake, it is the fact when, this dinette ?