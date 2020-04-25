5 things to know about Robert Downey Jr

Childhood friend of the singer Moby

At school, he was the best friend of a certain Richard Hall, which became famous under the name of Moby. Their parents, very good friends, smoked marijuana together.

via GIPHY

He has smoked a firecracker for the first time in…6 years ago

It was on the shoot of a film underground, made in 1971 by his father, Robert Downey Senior. It is this last which has given him a taste for the first time in the grass :” When my father and I consume drugs together, it was as if he was trying to express his love for me. “Very young, he also started to become addicted to alcohol. Robert Downey Jr is common to refer to these moments as the origins of the problems he had thereafter with drugs and alcohol ; the two addictions against which he fought in the mid-80s until the early 2000s. This will cost him, among other things, the end of his story with Sarah Jessica Parker, actress Sex and the City with which he has been in couple since 1984 after meeting on the set of the film Firstborn.

He has three tattoos

The actor 54-year-old has three tattoos on the body : on the ankle, Elias, the real surname of his father ; on the biceps right, Indio, the first name of his son ; and on the biceps left, Suzie Q., in reference to the producer Susan Levin : he met her on the set of Gothika, married in 2005, and it is she who has helped to get rid of his addictions.

via GIPHY

He played a clip of Elton John

In 2001, Elton John has chosen Robert Downey Junior for the clip I Want Love ; the actor made a lip dub on the voice of the singer. A title that appears on the 27th album by Elton John, Songs from the West Coast, released in 2001.

He released an album in 2004

In addition to his talent as an actor, Robert Downey Junior is also an accomplished musician ; he plays the piano, bass and drums. It is thus that he has tried to the music, recording a solo album in 2004. Rather well-received by critics, the actor-singer, however, has not wished to continue : it has not enough reported of money for his taste.