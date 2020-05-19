5 things to know about the film TF1 tonight – Stars Actu



“Harry Potter and the prince half blood” by David Yates, is the sixth installment of the Harry Potter film series. And it is in a replay this evening at 21h05 on TF1 or streaming video via the direct of MYTF1. And it still smells the cardboard of the audience for the channel !



The casting, of course, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Michael Gambon or Alan Rickman.

“Harry Potter and the prince half blood” : your movie

The beginning of the story…. As Harry Potter begins his sixth year at the school of wizards, he finds a mysterious spellbook on which is inscribed ” this book belongs to the half-blood prince “. It is as well as Harry learns more about the dark past of Voldemort…



Voldemort now seems to reign supreme on the world of Muggle and have a stranglehold on the world of witchcraft. Hogwarts is no longer a haven of peace and the danger is everywhere. Yet, Dumbledore is determined to prepare Harry for his final battle. Together, they try to update the weak points of Voldemort to fight against it. To do this, Dumbledore manipulates his old colleague, professor Horace Slughorn, as he believes he holds crucial information on the young Voldemort…

5 things to know on your film

– Big success in the cinemas, the film has generated $ 934 million of dollars in revenue around the world, the second-biggest hit of 2009. In France more than 6 million entries have been recorded.

– The film’s release was originally scheduled for November 2008. It is ultimately released in theaters in July 2009

– It is in the middle of shooting the movie that the fans have discovered by booksellers, the seventh and final volume of the saga ” Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows “

– Robert Knox (Marcus Belby in the film, editor’s note) has lost the life only a few weeks after the end of the shoot. At the age of 18 years, it has tried to protect his brother resulted in a fight. He was stabbed to death.

– The film has been awarded by the Teen Choice Awards for best movie action/adventure of the summer of 2009. As for Tom Felton, he received the MTV Movie Awards for best villain

New board hearing in order to Harry Potter ?

For several weeks the movies of the saga “Harry Potter” allow TF1 to crush the competition. Last week “Harry Potter and the order of the Phoenix” has convinced 6.87 million muggle, or 27.4% of the audience present in front of his tv.

Official trailer

Here is the official trailer of your film as proposed by the Warner Bros

“Harry Potter and the prince half blood” it is not to be missed under no pretext this evening at 21h05 on TF1 and MYTF1.

