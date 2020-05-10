5 things you didn’t know about… Jason Momoa

You know that he is the interpreter of Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones”. He is married to the actress Lisa Bonet. He plays Aquaman in “Justice League”. But did you know he was a lifeguard, and even as a model before being an actor ?

1. He has been a lifeguard in real life before the be in “Baywatch : Hawaii”

Jason Momoa has a degree in marine biology in Iowa and then of fauna and flora at the University of Colorado before becoming a first aider. He was also the youngest lifeguard in the Gulf of the United States prior to be cast to be… a lifeguard. “I was 19 years old (…). I was chosen among 1300 people to play an important role in “baywatch”. I didn’t even know play. It took me five years to find an agent after that. Nobody took me seriously after this role. I have lived in the shadow of it for a long time.” Jason Momoa has therefore been part of the cast of the season 10 and 11 of the series (without David Hasselhoff).

2. He is passionate about rock climbing, surfing, skateboarding

In true passionate nature, the actor of “Justice League” loves outdoor sports : rock climbing and skateboarding in particular. He learns to his two children, Lola Lolani, 10 years, and Nakoa Manakauapo, 8 years. Jason Momoa has built a skate park and a climbing wall at home, to practice with them. The original actor hawaiian is also passionate about surfing. He is also the nephew of two surfers well-known in Hawaii : Brian and Rusty Keaulana. The tattoo that Jason Momoa was on the forearm represents shark teeth. For the sharks recognize it if it falls nose to nose with one of them.

3. He was working as a model

Like Cameron Diaz was a model before being an actress or as Mila Jovovich is passed from the catwalks to film sets, Jason Momoa was a model before launching her acting career. He has been named “Hawaii’s model of the year” in 1999.

4. He got the role of Khal Drogo by doing a haka

“I went to the audition and they asked me to do something different,” says Jason Momoa in an interview with “Men’s Health“in August 2011. He passed the casting for the role of Khal Drogo in the hit series “Game of Thrones”. “I thought, “Drogo is a king, a king of war, who part in the fight, so how can I show it ?”” So he did a haka, a ritual dance practiced in the islands of the South Pacific. “There were two small women sitting behind a desk and we could have said that I was going to kill them”, he joked. But the teams of the casting should not be so fearful as this : they have finally recalled Jason Momoa who got the role in the series phenomenon. “I’m half Hawaiian and the Haka is a sacred dance there, something your family teaches you. My father taught me. I made it to the funeral of my cousin and I went to Australia and New Zealand to learn several types. I was nervous but it worked “

5. He has had a lot of humor to shoot a sex scene with Emilia Clarke in “GOT”

For the nudity, the actors usually wear a sock of flesh-coloured to hide their sex. But to relax his playing partner Emilia Clarkepour a sequence rather violent the first night of Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones” Jason Momoa has chosen humor… and a sock-pink and fluffy. “I didn’t know what to make of this huge thing and rose,” said the actress. As for Jason Momoa, it does not keep a very good memory of this rape scene. “This is one of the hardest things I had to do, because I love Emilia”, he told.