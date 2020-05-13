5 things you didn’t know about the actress Welcome Back

You know for his roles in The Amazing Spider-man, Crazy Stupid Love, Easy Girl and soon Welcome Backbut do you know how Emma Stone has started ? Discover the beginnings and the stories unusual of the actress.

Emma Stone is one of the actresses most requested of the moment – to such a point that she has been chosen to play the role of a woman a quarter hawaiian and a quarter chinese in the film Welcome Back it will be released in August next. Strongly criticized, this casting is obviously absurd, but it is proof that one does not know the talented and beautiful Emma Stone in Hollywood.

Because there is a risk of see it everywhere in the next few years, one is then interested in a closer look at the star. And we learned two or three things.

Its original name is Sten

Emma Stone is not the true name of the star. In reality, she is called “Emily Jean Stone” but it had to change its name at the beginning of his career because the name Emily Stone was already used to the Screen Actors Guild – the american union of actors. In addition, Stone is not the original name of his family. In immigrant to the United States, the grand-father of the actress (of Swedish descent) had to transform his name “Sten” in “Stone”.

Emma Stone has started for the theatre

Already in college, Emma Stone has devoted himself to his passion : comedy. To be able to focus on the sixteen theatrical productions of which she was part, and the improv troupe of which she was a member, the actress in the grass followed finally its course by correspondence.

The actress has had several small roles on television

Before to get noticed in the film SuperGrave in 2007, Emma Stone has chained small roles. It was for example in the casting of The New Partridge Family (the pilot of a series that will ultimately never produced). She has been the voice of the dog Ivana Tipton in the series The Life of palace of Zack and Cody. She appeared in an episode of Malcolm, an episode of Medium and another of Lucky Louie.

She has a tattoo that is very special

On his left-hand grip, Emma Stone has a tattoo very special : two bird legs, she did do after learning that his mother had beaten the cancer. Interviewed by David Letterman, the actress said “The favorite song of my mom is ‘Blackbird’ by Paul McCartney, and it is also my favorite song. I wrote a letter to Paul McCartney asking him if he could draw two little bird legs, because he wrote the song, and it to me has sent”. The mother of the star was also tattooed this little drawing.

Emma has never seen the movie Easy Girl, in which she plays

Easy Girl was one of the first important films in the career of Emma Stone. However, the latter has never seen. When a journalist of Vogue asked why, she replied “There are too many of me in this film”. Moreover, she confided that she had been in the streets and that she had gone to eat chips during the premiere of the film.