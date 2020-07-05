5 things you should know about Kanye West, the rapper american candidate to the White House

If you would have several times discussed, but never formalized, this time it seems to decide on : the rapper Kanye West announced on Twitter this Saturday, July 4, who was a candidate in the upcoming us presidential elections.

Kanye West at the Coachella festival in California in April of 2019. © Maxppp / ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA/Newscom

And well here. After repeated on several occasions its interest for the function of president of the united States, more or less in the tone of the joke, Kanye West said on Twitter a candidate in the next presidential elections of ee.uu., to be held in November next. “Now we must fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the united States ! #2020VISION“, tweeted the rapper, on the night of the national holiday, or.s., on Saturday 4 July.

If this is the first time that Kanye West is so solemn, regularly spoke of the politics in the last years, in these songs, or on the outside, taking the risk at times of controversy. Here are 5 things you should know about the man who is regarded as one of the best rappers in history, and now a candidate for the White House.

He Supported Donald Trump

Always very quick to respond to the policy on Twitter, Kanye West was embarking on a true “bromance“with Donald Trump in 2018. At the end of April, had described as his “brother“in the social networking site, posing with a hat “Make America Great Again“the campaign slogan of the republican president. This support happens at its peak a couple of months later, when Donald Trump receives the rapper in the oval office, before a swarm of cameras. A path at the time of the u.s. the president to raise his popularity at the close of the black community, within days of the mid-term elections. Very criticized within the black community, Kanye West repeatedly that wants a “regulatory system of“that, according to him, they always put Black americans on the democrat side.

But a few months later, the rapper was far from Donald Trump and politics in general, who feel that they have not had the feeling of being used by moments. However, the past month of April, Kanye West seemed once more his support for the president in the exercise : “I’m going to vote for sure this time. And we all know very well who I’m voting for“he said in an interview with GQ magazine. But maybe he spoke about it already by yourself ?

He has had on the ambiguous about slavery

May 1, 2018, Kanye West writes a very strange in slavery. Interviewed on the website specialized in celebrities TMZ, he said : “We have heard of slavery that lasted 400 years. During 400 years ? It looks like an option.” And to add : “We are in a prison of the mind. I like the word “prison ” for” slaves ” is too linked to Black.“

Suggesting that the escalavage was “an option“Kanye West has naturally suffered a storm of criticism after this output. Even if he never said as such, the social networks and some media around the world have borrowed the phrase “Slavery was a choice“(“slavery was a choice“). A few months later, she apologized in tears on the radio : “I’m really sorry for those who have been disappointed in that time.“

He said that he was “neither left nor right”

The policy is relevant to Kanye West for a long time. However, the ascent to the presidential election seems to find its origin in the year 2018 where without a doubt shown their support for Donald Trump, but that speaks more of his personal ambitions, and politics in general, including in their songs. In your title You vs the peoplein which shows their support to Donald Trump, said : “I know that Obama was sent by God, but since the Triumph won, he showed that he could be president.“

If you have never been tender with Barack Obama and the democrats, Kanye West says that in September of 2018 on the radio the american radio WPWX be “neither left, nor right“. “I love Bernie [Sanders]for Trump… For all the edges“he went on, then, professing themselves as a figure uniting in the time I was able to rent the economic policy of Donald Trump, and defend a more restrictive legislation on the use of prohibited weapons by the field democrat.

He had a mystical revelation

For almost a year, and the release of his last album with the suggestive title, Jesus Is The Kingit is almost impossible to find a statement from Kanye West, where there is no question of God, and the proof is his tweet of the application, where it asks “trust in God“. The end of 2019, announced his conversion to christianity, and have for mission through his music “the spread of the gospel“. Regularly with an evangelical pastor, a rapper, has to “Sunday Service“, of the religious offices. It has been held in Paris, at the théâtre des Bouffes du nord, in the beginning of march.

Says side of puritan. In a long interview with Zane Lowe for a podcast of the Apple platform Music, Kanye West has admitted to having had an addiction to sex and pornography, which he willing, he said, thanks to their conversion. Explains have also asked people who have worked with him in Jesus Is The King you don’t have to abstain from sexual relations outside of marriage. In this same interview, the rapper also discusses the policy, in a style that is very definitive : “There will come a time where I’m going to be the president of the united States.”

He was already a supporter of choice

It is worth what it’s worth, when a megalomaniac supported by another megalomaniac, but less than 10 minutes after her declaration of candidacy, Kanye West has received the support of another multi-millionaire controversial : Elon Musk. “You have my total support !”, has tweeted the head of Tesla and SpaceX. Kanye West have found their future vice-president ?