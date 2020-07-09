5 things you should know about Netflix

Every Wednesday, Yahoo invites you to learn about a company. Little secrets, anecdotes, stories that are unusual, don’t miss the opportunity to impress your friends. For this first episode, zoom in on one of the stars of the containment : Netflix.

1 – The étourderies sometimes have good

On the basis of any new business, there’s an idea. The one who laid the foundations of Netflix does not lack originality. We are in 1997, and Reed Hastings, who graduated in artificial intelligence at Stanford University, decided to rent the movie Apollo 13 on VHS. The head in the air, he forgets to make the tape in time, and impose a fine of $ 40. Pissed off, the future head of Netflix, amputated of these few tens of dollars for a single lapse, he decided to launch his own company to rent movies by mail. Netflix was born.

For the little story, Blockbuster, the company that pioneered the well, on several occasions we had the opportunity to buy Netflix without realizing it. The company disbanded in the year 2014.

2 – Your catalog of difference (a lot), depending on the country

On the other hand, South Korea can boast of the benefit of the catalogue of the highest quality with no less than 109 films oscarisés. 24 more than the catalogue of switzerland, who came in second position. Here, again, France is not a guest in the top 10, with a 15th place for movies, and the post 17 of the series.” data-reactid=”57″>you are French, American or Colombian, the content available on the famous platform different to the obvious question of rights. Recently, the VPN america Surfshark it is fun to list the country among the 70 covered by Netflix, which offers the best content, both at the point of quantitative and qualitative data. Not surprisingly, the study reveals that in the united states (followed by Canada) having the most titles with 5 879 films, series and documentaries. France, which advanced only to the edition 43 of the classification.

3 – His greatest success was a surprise

Tyler Rake. However, this action movie with Chris Hemsworth, starring hit 90 million homes around the world, if a user of Netflix on both. ” data-reactid=”59″>If you are prompted for the biggest success of the story, is not sure that the answer instantly Tyler Rake. However, this action movie with Chris Hemsworth, starring hit 90 million homes around the world, if a user of Netflix on both.

A performance that allows the movie to dethrone 6 of the Metro by Michael Bay, with 83 million views or Bird and the Box of season 1 of The Witcher, which has 76 million views. The action movie has been met with such success since its launch in Netflix as the american giant only the end of a suite.

4 – more than Google

five thousand million DVDS rented.” data-reactid=”64″>Contrary to what you might think, Netflix is not a business so recent as has been seen in the light of the day, in 1997, a year before Google was founded on September 4, 1998. Before the democratisation of the transmission of video, the company offered a DVD rental service by mail through the united States. Once the content is viewed, the consumer had to return the film to the center ranking of the company. Last summer, Netflix has also exceeded the target five thousand million DVDS rented.

5 – in The beginning, Netflix was called Croquette

It is not easy choosing a name for your company. Initially, Netflix was called, Croquettes, the translation of the croquette in English, and it looked like the small giant of the transmission that it is today.

Why Kibble ? Just because Randolph already owned the domain name Kibble.com (it is always the owner).