Because keeping in shape is not easy thing when one is assigned to his residence, we offer you a few tips to help you create a exercise routine healthy and avoid weight gain in this complicated period.

After 3 weeks spent in confinement, it becomes increasingly difficult for everyone to stay focused on his goals, whatever they may be. The days look the same and the time passing, the motivation decrease. The sports halls are closed, the outputs are limited to the strict minimum, all excuses to let go and adopt a poor lifestyle.

But, on the contrary, this period of time where one finds oneself alone with oneself, seems to be the best time to take the time to reflect on its objectives, to test a new exercise routine and adopt healthy eating habits. Not the opportunity to go to his room ? It moves with you ! No time to cook ? Simple recipes exist to make your life easier. So to assist you, here are 5 tips for not gaining weight during confinement.

1. Set goals

This board is also the most important. For you not to feel unmotivated after a few days, you need to focus on your sporting level and look up where you want to go, while remaining realistic. So to follow the example of Chris Pratt and his incredible transformation, you should decide before all of your goals. Lose 5 pounds ? Gain strength ? Improve your endurance ? Everything is possible, if you give them the means.

2. Create a custom diet

Another vital point of a exercise routine healthy, diet. This dimension of the weight training scares a lot of people, wrongly. Contrary to popular belief, the goal will not be to weigh all of your food, but eat a healthy diet, while ensuring a protein intake sufficient to build your muscle mass.

Then vary your diet, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, make sure that you have an intake of protein, carbohydrate and fat enough. To make it simple, it is recommended to consume 2 grams of protein per kilo of body weight (120 g to 60 kg for example). They are found in chicken, eggs, turkey… For the fat, count 1 gram per kilogram of body weight. These can be found in almonds, nuts, or fish. The carbohydrates will help you to adjust your calories according to your goals. If you are lacking inspiration, please do not hesitate to find the diet program that suits you with Foodspring. Finally, for a great start to your sessions, get a boost with the drink drive Energy Aminos Foodspringideal to increase the intensity of your series and provide your muscles with amino acids.

3. Adapt the materials to their needs

Create its own workout room at home can be very rewarding, but it requires a minimum of preparation. Then start by looking at the space you have and what you want to do with it. Your goal is to lose weight ? Then select the exercises needed to create your session and obtain, if necessary, the corresponding accessories. A session of HIIT daily to burn fat ? Order a jump rope and the tower is played. A floor mat, a swiss ball or a chin-up bar, as many accessories as possible for you to create the perfect session.

4. Impose a training pace

You know, to do sport, this is not always motivating. But the first criterion of success is the attendance. So to make your life easier and achieve your goals, do you require to be regular on the workouts. A good tip will be for you to bring a notebook and take notes at each of your sessions. Exercises, number of repetitions, time… This will allow you to make you aware of your progress and increasing your motivation.

And since your goal is to lose weight, or at least, not to take, stick to short rounds with heavy loads. You’re here to burn calories, and sets of 8 repetitions with load heavy, are much better for that than the series beyond 20.

5. To vary the pleasures of food

Finally, it is important to give yourself a few pleasures, that they serve as rewards, or they will motivate you daily. And luckily, there are many recipes as good as low-fat and rich in contributions. For example, you can indulge as soon as in the morning with the Pack breakfast Foodspring. Recipes tasty and rich in protein to tackle the day.