5 years after the end of Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt is back in a series

Chris Pratt is back. The actor who played the lovable Andy Dwyer for 7 seasons Parks and Recreation will remake a trip to the small screen. Exit the mockumentary parody, as the interpreter of Star-Lord in the Marvel movies change the time of registry with The Terminal Lista series described as a thriller and conspiracy. For this project, he will be joined by director Antoine Fuqua, crossover in 2016 on the board of Seven Mercenariesthat will box the driver and held the position of executive producer.

The plot of The Terminal List focuses on the Navy SEAL James Reece, played by Chris Pratt, and his unit is ambushed during a mission top secret. The trap cost the lives of several of his men. On his return to american soil, Reece is traumatized by tragedy, and consumed by guilt. But by digging around in this strange case, he will discover that dark forces are set against him and that they originate from may be even from his own camp. The series is based on the eponymous novel by Jack Carr, a former sniper of the Navy SEALs.

According to the Hollywood ReporterAntoine Fuqua and Chris Pratt have already a vision of the story over several seasons. However, the two men have not yet found the channel or platform to deliver their baby. They will also collaborate with the screenwriter David DiGilio (Crossbones, Strange Angel) to adapt the novel. In the meantime, we are to find our Chris hollywood favorite in Jurassic World 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3, both planned in 2021.