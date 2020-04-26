50 cent clashe bitterly Wendy Williams (photo)

Clearly, 50 Cent is not ready to put an end to clashes with Wendy Williams. While the presenter is gradually recovering from a broken shoulder, 50 Cent on his side does not miss the slightest opportunity to take it. The rapper recently posted a picture on Instagram of a creature is of extra-terrestrial dressed in clothing of the little Gertie, and a blonde wig in the film of 1982 directed by Steven Spielberg.

“Wendy Williams would have been seen in Brooklyn in the process of crawling, trying to find him a Boo Thang” let go of the rapper. In the comment, the rapper said:” OK before makeup and after makeup “.

A few hours before publishing the comparison bestial, 50 cent has posted a photo of Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter , to comment on new rumors that Kevin would have been unfaithful to his wife. ” Wendy Williams, the daughter of the most famous in the world.Always in the shit of someone [mais] she never speaks of it.” he wrote.

50 cent and Wendy Williams have been struggling with for a long time in one of the nastiest quarrels of celebrities of all time. The rapper the pounds online and while she dissects during her segment of Hot Topics.

After you have declared online that he was going to organize a” feast of maintenance for children “the 18th birthday of his son Marquise, Wendy told her viewers that the rapper needed “save his life “.

50 cent has responded later in the day by posting a Photo unflattering of Wendy in a bikini and wrote:” Wendy Williams just told me me to prepare, smh, your husband is not a bad man. he deserves a naughty side for you have spoken, your ugly mother ** ker, and concentrate on your own bitch. “

We look forward to the return to television of Wendy to find out how she was going to retaliate to the attack of 50 Cent.

Photo credit: afrikmag