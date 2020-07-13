50 Cent is ruthless and mocked severely by Will Smith

While the controversy between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett, and August Alsina has done a lot in the press these last few days, 50 Cent has had a hand in this matter, in the program ” Red Table Talk Jada Smith had given to have had a relationship of the respondent with August Alsina who did not fail to amuse the American rapper used to fighting in social networks.

50 Cent has started to patarger in Instagram memes after the revelations of Jada Smith prior to its publication in the social network screen shots of a conversation between him and Will Smith about the relationship of his wife with August Alsina, during this conversation Fifty asks the actor how he is going to before the question on the confidences of his wife.

“Why is it that she told you all of this at a show in front of everyone ?” he says, “We were separated. She did what she had to do and I have done the same” replied Will Smith. “And after that she says that only SHE can give permission to someone to download him the c*l.” then reacted with 50 Cent, “Fuck 50” has curtly declared the american actor.

Fifty was not there, and then it was posted some memes videos related with the term of“tangle” (entanglement), which refers to Jada Pinkett in his confession during his visit to the Red Table to Talk about, describe your relationship with August Alsina, while Will Smith has not responded to the taunts from 50 Cent.