50 Cent mocks the dirty of Will Smith on Instagram ! • RAPRNB

50 Cent was openly mocking Will Smith, on Instagram, after the confessions of Jada Pinkett-Smith on his relationship with August Alsina.

Known for his side chambreur and teasingly, 50 Cent has not failed in its reputation in connection with the case of Will Smith-Jada. Following the recent confession of the latter on the existence of its relationship with the rapper, 27, August Alsina, Fifty is obviously not private to turn the situation into a mockery on the social networks. The Mc of 45 years would be even went so far as to directly call Will Smith DM, as shown in the screenshot (fake or not ??) posted on Saturday, July 11, in an account of Instagram. If the start of the (alleged) very brief conversation between the 2 they suggest that the interpreter of Many Men just wanted to bring the news that the famous actor of the series The Prince of Bel-Airthe natural is very fast income at a gallop for 50 Cent, who went to his little joke, obviously not to the taste of the husband of Jada Pinkett-Smith.

A conversation to be translated as well, and that Fifty has légendé by a “Damn, it’s like ! That is what I have done to you ?” :

“50 Cent – I know, everything is going well ?

Will Smith – Yes, I am well, I am aware that in the new my brother.

50 Cent – But why is it you threw this shit in a show that the whole world can see ?

Will Smith – That it had been broken, so she did what she had to do and me also.

50 Cent – Then she said that only she can authorize a person to exploit the c*l.

Will Smith – Going to make the shit out of 50.

50 Cent – But that is what I have done to you ?”

This is the content of your change of which the authenticity is still questionable, contrary to the sense of humor of the troller of Fifty years that he, himself, has not changed one iota.

ALSO READ: Will Smith : his wife confirms that he has had a relationship with August Alsina [Vidéo]

#Tangle

With comments from all sides, the now famous sequence of the confession of the couple Smith on the show Red Table Talk it is also marked by the use of the term “entanglement“ (entanglement in French) by Jada to describe his relationship with August Alsina. A complex word that has surprised Will Smith himself, but also the the people who have jumped on the opportunity to make a hashtag popular, and a hilarious remix that is relayed in the mass in different social networks. The soap opera is far from reaching its end, at least on the Internet…