50 Cent tries to humiliate Will Smith DM on Instagram

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are the subject of comments on social networks in the world. The rapper August Alsina has there is little revealed to have maintained a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith, in an interview that has “The Breakfast Club”. The actress, after having refused, has come to recognize this connection in his show, “Red Table Talk” on Facebook, in the presence of her husband Will Smith.

“There are four and a half years, I have begun a friendly relationship with August Alsina and we became very good friends. And it all started with him because he needed help and I wanted to help with your health, your mental state,” he explained. “We have decided to separate for a time, acted Will Smith. I really thought that everything was over.” The couple then went on to speak of this period of rupture, each one has experienced differently.

Not really touched by the honesty of the partner, rapper 50 Cent has caused Will Smith on Instagram in DM. “But, why she said so on a show?”, he asked the rapper. “That it had been broken, then it has made your life and I’ve made mine,” he answered soberly Will Smith. “And Jada has said that was the only one that could allow someone to download him in the behind,” raise, 50 Cent.

A note, obviously, the motion that Will Smith refuses to let go. “Fuck you,” said the actor. 50 Cent, decided to make the buzz, it has been decided to publish a screenshot of this conversation in your account of Instagram.

Download the new edition of GQ magazine-July/August, by clicking here.