50% discount on the smartphone LG G8S ThinQ

Among the offerings on the day of Unieuro, we find a discount very interesting on a smartphone branded LG. This is the G8S ThinQ, on which the chain of distribution, proposes a price reduction of 50% compared to the price list.

The device can be purchased at 379 Europrecisely 50% less compared to the 769,90 Euro list. In short, the offer is very substantial for those who are interested in purchasing.

LG G8S ThinQ at the technical level includes a screen 6,21-inch OLED display, and is characterized by soft lines to 360 degrees with the Z Room by using lights, infrared sensor Time-of-Flight (ToF) is able to measure the distance from the objects to do the mapping of space surrounding in 3D and calculates the response time from the light.

At the level of the internal memory, the device is 128GB, with 6 gigabytes of RAM. The storage is expandable in a transverse microSD, while the battery is lithium-ion battery is 3550 mAh and provides 8 hours of talk time under 3G network and 130 hours of standby time with support to the office wireless. The portfolio navigation is characterized by a satellite sensor, GPS and Gonass. The smartphone also has been certified IP68 which makes it resistant to water.