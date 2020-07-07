5000 mAh battery, quad room, and 5G of 399 Euro

Motorola has announced the the new moto g 5G Plussmartphones , through which it aims to make more accessible new connectivity 5G. In the event, the subsidiary company of Lenovo noted that the goal is to provide all users with a mobile experience fast, although the 5G is still expensive.

Characterized by a display CinemaVision by 6.7 inches with HDR10 and refresh rate of 90Hz, moto g 5G Plus has an aspect ratio of 21:9, a non-random choice which makes it easy to hold despite the size of the panel is certainly not contained.

Also interesting is the the positioning of the fingerprint sensorthat it was mounted sideways in a virtual button that can be used for quick commands: for example you can set a direction in Google Maps, open a YouTube channel or check the mail. This system has been christened “Power Touch” and, as mentioned just above, doesn’t need the pressure but just tap it.

The camera compartment is characterized by four lensesthe 48-megapixel f/1.8, accompanied by a sensor, ultra-wide-angle 8 megapixel camera with a viewing angle of 118°, a lens for macro 5MP which allows you to take pictures from a minimum distance of 2cm, and a sensor for the depth of 2-megapixel which is useful mainly for portraits. Front software there are features that allow you to set a longer exposure, such as for night shots, but there are also many options for the management of the light. The camera is also equipped with an artificial intelligence system that automatically selects the mode according to the content, analyzing the subject, and to optimize the settings.

On the front shell there is a dual camera 16+8MP that not only guarantees selfie brighter, but also wide-angle.

On A technical level, the device is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 765, while the battery is 5000 mAh, support fast charging through the charger 21W included in the package. This is also NFC for contactless payments.

moto g 5G Plus is based on Android 10, accompanied by the graphical interface My UX which includes all the experience Motorola.

There are 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storageexpandable up to 1 terabyte, through the microSD.

In the Italian market with the moto g 5G Plus will be available in price lists of the telephone operators Vodafone and TIM, at a price of 399 Euro.