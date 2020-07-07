500,000 in sales of the soundtrack of “A Star is Born”

Photo credits : Polydor

This is an album for which the French are still well attached. While Lady Gaga has a sign of its great return at the end of may with their sixth album “Chromatica”, the public is still going to sduire by the soundtrack of the film “A Star is Born”. Output there is a rp of two years, the soundtrack has made it possible to show in the full light of day in a Lady Gaga, a more sober, dbarrasse pop eccentric who has made his success, and in addition it relates to piano ballads in the cable. While the film has rassembl 1.7 million viewers in the movie theatres in France, your BO is a continuous sduire les mlomanes on the hard disk, thanks to the success of the singles “Always Reminds Us of it This Way,” “I’ll Never Love Again” and especially “Shallow”, his duet with Bradley Cooper, became one of his biggest hits.

A success on the hard drive

The result, almost two years after its release, the original soundtrack of “A Star is Born” comes to be certify diamond disc in France by the SNEP for more than 500,000 sales, streaming included. In the dtail, the pop star of the flows over 340,000 copies in physical and digital album. It should be noted that this is the second disc of diamond obtained in France by the singer after “The Fame” released in 2008. A real madness that is not near the end. While “Chromatica” I would have to take up the baton, “A Star is Born” continues to sell well on the hard disk. It is still one of the 25 best sales of physical and digital this week. At the global level, the soundtrack of “A Star is Born” has more than 6 million sales, according to the label Polydor. A success in all levels of Lady Gaga, left, hands filled with rcompenses between the delivery of the Grammy Awards, the Golden Globes and ms. the first Oscar de sa carrire, dcern the song “Surface”.

“Chromatica” will be the lady of the scores, its prdcesseur ? If the disk has more than 25,000 sales pure in a month, the transactions must be done on the hard disk with many singles potential, as well as his concert at the Stade de France, which has t deferral to July 25, 2021.