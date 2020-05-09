6 amazing facts about the holding of Sophie Turner at the Met Gala

To its arrival on the red carpet of the Met Gala, Sophie Turner, actress from the hit series Games of Thrones, and egeria of the house of Louis Vuitton, has opted for a combination of in sequins designed by Nicolas Ghesquière.

Just a few days after their secret marriage in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have camped in the role of the power couple on the red carpet at the prestigious Met Gala. Exit the traditional costume and evening dress, the two lovebirds have appeared for the occasion in outfits granted signed Louis Vuitton. Turtleneck printed for him, a combination gaily for it.



The silhouette of the actress and ambassador of Louis Vuitton has been imagined by Nicolas Ghesquière and crafted in the parisian workshops of the brand. An embroidery work of scrutiny has been carried out by the workers of the house to assemble a quantity of spectacular sequins multi-coloured, referring to the iconic architecture of the Centre Pompidou. A nugget demonstrating the exceptional know-how of the brand to French luxury.

The combination of Sophie Turner by the numbers…

In a few days, the workers of the workshop “Rare & Exceptional” from the house of Louis Vuitton located on the Place Vendome have done an incredible job. The proof is in the six figures:

50 hours of work were needed to reproduce the complex design of the famous Centre Pompidou

It took 60 hours the small hands of the workshop of the House to realize the pattern of the embroidery

In total 72 hours embroidery on a continuous basis have been completed

The combination was required 3 950 000 embroidery stitches individual

not less than 980 000 the sequins of 18 different colours

and 17 500 meters of wire !

Impressive, non ?