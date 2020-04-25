6 highlights of Chris Pratt in the room

Chris Pratt is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. But for E! Jason Kennedythe In before the star is just his “buddy Chris”.

Thus, it was not surprising that the famous journalist of entertainment has Jurassic World leading the man to open up about a variety of topics at the all-new Monday In the room. In fact, the Parks and recreation alum has discussed everything from intermittent fasting to his brother-in-law preferred to the rediscovery of his faith after his son Jackis the premature birth.

Not to mention, the A-lister has even mentioned the fact to remain humble in the midst of his success at the box office.

“It took me a long time to make small steps, incremental”, explained Pratt. “It started, I was a guy in a tv show WB. I would be surprised if someone knew who I was … And then all the way up to now, where you do not want to just not walk in making the assumption that people know who you are. “

We promise you that if you didn’t know who Chris Pratt before, you’ll know a lot more about him after watching that In the room.

For all of this week In the room we learned Pratt, scroll down our key takeaways below!