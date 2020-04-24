6 highlights of JoJo Siwa in the room

JoJo Siwa has a rule by entering her home: “there is no sadness.”
The Internet sensation age of 16 who has the same North West as a superfan, told E! Jason Kennedy of this rule during of all-new day In the room. While Kennedy has confessed that he was behind in the train of JoJo Siwa, he revealed that he was delighted to enter into the colorful world of the famous YouTuber.
For those who don’t know, Siwa has made his debut to reality television, with Dance contest ultimate Abby and Moms of dance. She took advantage of this momentum to launch a YouTube channel to success, his music career and other commercial projects.
Thanks to his devoted fans, called Siwanatorz, Siwa is one of the teenage girls the most famous in the world.
In typical In the room mode, Kennedy received Siwa to open up on a variety of topics. We talk about everything from her booming business to his little friend, Elliot Brown.
So, if you were not familiar with the teen prodigy before, you are about to know a lot more about it.
For all of this week In the room we spoke to JoJo, scroll down our key takeaways below!
Why his young fans the following:
“I am authentic, I am who I am. And, you know, I’m not all that distorted. I live just my life and it really shows when I create YouTube videos, create music, everything I do I do, this is really who I am, ” said Siwa.
Even if his character in front of the camera is “fun, brilliant, crazy (and) brilliant”, she said, that it is important for children to see that she is also a child.
“I think it’s like a perfect balance between the real and also, out of this world”, Moms of dance expressed the veteran.
Siwa reflects on his company arc:
When you think of JoJo Siwa, what is the first thing that comes to mind? The answer: bows!
The young entrepreneur has certainly monetized the piece of hair signature, having sold more than 80 million bows to this day.
“This is crazy! And they are like objects from the collection,” said Siwa during his sales arc booming. “The people must have, it is wild.”
Of course, it didn’t take long to Siwa to put a mega-arc on Kennedy. According to Siwa, “the arc will always be a part of my life,” even if she wants to finally try a new hairstyle.
On the boyfriend of the rumor, Elliot Brown:
Although the artist triple-threat has danced to confirm the relationship, it is clearly indicated that she had a penchant for Brown.
“I actually discussed with him how I was going to answer this question, because I said to myself,” I know that it’s going to happen at a certain time, ” said https://www.eonline.com/. his name, he was a friend of the family for me, oh my God. I’ve known him since he was eight years old! Since I was eight years old. “
After having gushed that Brown is a “great child”, Siwa has narrowly avoided declaring his love for his long time friend. “I will say that I am really excited to see this weekend. He comes back here,” added the star of 16 years.
His love for Miley Cyrus:
Yes, Siwa always seemed destined for stardom, but she said that she was not in this case thanks to Miley Cyrus. Apparently, the superstar blonde was a great Hannah Montana fan.
“Miley, listen, I do what I do today because of you! I love you, gosh I’m going to start crying if I talk about it,” note to Siwa about what she would say to Cyrus. “She is so awesome. Literally, if I could just spend time with her, we would have a good time so much!”
Shortly after she In the room interview, Siwa was able to meet his idol!
What she has in common with Lady Gaga:
Have you ever watched a clip of JoJo Siwa and have found it similar to the one of the Lady Gagait is? Well, you finally have a watchful eye.
As Siwa explained to Kennedy, she and the singer of “Stupid Love” have the same choreographer, Richy Jackson.
“I have never met her, but her music is so fun to dance to,” said Siwa. “And Richy has its little movements he makes and there are some of his dances that have a bit the same as me, so they are so much fun to learn.”
Siwa opens on Moms of dance:
Despite the nature of fierce Abby Lee Miller‘s dance studio, which was well-documented on Lifetime’s Moms of dance, Siwa said she “loved the experience” and “would go back again in a blink of an eye”.
“Honestly, I was the more learned to sink or swim”, was proclaimed the queen of the teenage years. “It taught me to fight for what is good for me, but also in the right direction. You know, this was the best experience of my life.”
Siwa is not the only one Moms of dance veteran to find success after the show. We refer, of course, his counterpart Maddie Zieglerthat became Siais the dancer must-have clips.