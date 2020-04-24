6 highlights of JoJo Siwa in the room

JoJo Siwa has a rule by entering her home: “there is no sadness.”

The Internet sensation age of 16 who has the same North West as a superfan, told E! Jason Kennedy of this rule during of all-new day In the room. While Kennedy has confessed that he was behind in the train of JoJo Siwa, he revealed that he was delighted to enter into the colorful world of the famous YouTuber.

For those who don’t know, Siwa has made his debut to reality television, with Dance contest ultimate Abby and Moms of dance. She took advantage of this momentum to launch a YouTube channel to success, his music career and other commercial projects.

Thanks to his devoted fans, called Siwanatorz, Siwa is one of the teenage girls the most famous in the world.

In typical In the room mode, Kennedy received Siwa to open up on a variety of topics. We talk about everything from her booming business to his little friend, Elliot Brown.

So, if you were not familiar with the teen prodigy before, you are about to know a lot more about it.

For all of this week In the room we spoke to JoJo, scroll down our key takeaways below!