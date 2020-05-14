6 life lessons Jennifer Lawrence has learned

An acid humour, a willingness to take on and lead by example… Since its explosion in “Winter’s Bone” in 2010, Jennifer Lawrence continues to seduce by its natural foolproof. An opportunity for us to take 6 life lessons inspired by the actress of “Mother !”.

It is not serious fall in life, even several times

The most important thing is to get up (and go get her Oscar).

Don’t let anyone tell you that you need to go on a diet

“I eat like an ogre. I am the only actress not to be the target of rumors of anorexia. In Hollywood, I’m obese. I am regarded as an actress… Big ! However, I do affamerai ever for a role“ J-Law moreover, has not hesitated to deny a role for which he was asked to lose weight : “If someone pronounces the word diet in front of me, I told him to go fuck himself”. It has the merit of being clear.

Ask for help if you need it

“When my mother speaks to me of my childhood, she always tells me that there was such a light in me, a spark that inspired me constantly. When I got to the school, this light went off. We never knew what it was, without doubt, a kind of social anxiety.” To put an end to it, the star has been in therapy. But what has truly made pass a course in healing ? His move to New York where she made her debut as an actress, supported by her parents.

And help the weakest, if you can

Before-first of Hunger Games : the kindling in London. Jennifer Lawrence chains autographs and selfies on the red carpet. But when she sees a young girl in a wheelchair crying because she can’t get close to her idol, the actress did not hesitate. She requested that we move the security barrier so she could comfort her. A few comforting words, a selfie and an autograph, it was not necessary any more to give him back his smile. J-Law has everything good.

Assume your passions shameful

For that Jennifer Lawrence can decompress on the set of the very hard Mother !the team of the film had created a “tent Kardashian”. Because yes, the actress of 27 years is an unconditional fan of Kim, Kourtney, Kylie & co. In this temple dedicated to the stars of the reality tv, photos of family on the wall and a streaming of the episodes of Keeping up with the Kardashian. A passion borne in the great day, which has allowed him to recover smoothly after the scenes filming the most intense of the film (and believe me, there are so many).

There is nothing more important to the world than the pizza

No worry of resistance to a four cheeses, be aware of it.

Sarah Duverger