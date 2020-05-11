6 months ago he was HOMELESS, today he’s produced for Drake and Future

“I’m just a weird fella“ . This is how the young producer from Atlanta has presented over a interview carried out by the american media Complex. “The guy is weird“started the music “at the age of 12 – 13 years“, but seriously thought to make a career for 2017 . He then decided to settle in what has been nicknamed the “Big Peach“, a stronghold of the Rap to the States – States . “When I arrived in Atlanta, I créchais on the couches of friends who wanted to welcome me“says – it to the journalist of Complex, without the parties concerned knowing that he had no other place to sleep . “It was Ok, it was finished later in the studio, he did not want to drive up with him .” D . Hill also adds that it happened to him to sleep in his car for do-not-disturb, or when a session is started too early .

D . Hill, a success finally earned

After several months of struggling, it finally is thanks to a regular collaboration with Guap Tarantino, an artist Freebandz, the label of Future, “it means that everything is unlocked”explains D . Hill . The one who describes his music as “Off – White” ( Off-white ) – “although it is a little dirty, it stays clean“accurate – t – it – first worked on the verse of in the Future Life is Good, before devoting himself to the Desire. “I remember very well this prod’ because I didn’t know what to do with it . I was blocked”recalls the producer . “I would have never imagined Drake to ask it, but now that I listen to the final version, I say to myself “Wow, it fits him perfectly“ .

While rumors swell in recent weeks about a possible What a time to be alive 2, disappointment for all the fans of Drake and Future, D . Hill has nothing wanted to let go : “I don’t know whether or not there is a draft in preparation, admit – t – it to Complex. Me I just do the beats .“But something tells us that this is not the last time we see D . Hill collaborate with these two giants of american rap .