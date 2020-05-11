6 months ago he was HOMELESS, today he’s produced for Drake and Future

I’m just a weird fella. This is how the young producer from Atlanta has presented over a interview carried out by the american media Complex.The guy is weird“started the music at the age of 1213 years“, but seriously thought to make a career for 2017. He then decided to settle in what has been nicknamed the “Big Peach“, a stronghold of the Rap to the StatesStates. “When I arrived in Atlanta, I créchais on the couches of friends who wanted to welcome me“saysit to the journalist of Complex, without the parties concerned knowing that he had no other place to sleep.It was Ok, it was finished later in the studio, he did not want to drive up with him.D.Hill also adds that it happened to him to sleep in his car for do-not-disturb, or when a session is started too early.

D.Hill, a success finally earned

After several months of struggling, it finally is thanks to a regular collaboration with Guap Tarantino, an artist Freebandz, the label of Future, “it means that everything is unlocked”explains D.Hill. The one who describes his music as “OffWhite(Off-white) although it is a little dirty, it stays clean“accuratetit first worked on the verse of in the Future Life is Good, before devoting himself to the Desire.I remember very well this prod’ because I didn’t know what to do with it. I was blocked”recalls the producer.I would have never imagined Drake to ask it, but now that I listen to the final version, I say to myself “Wow, it fits him perfectly.

While rumors swell in recent weeks about a possible What a time to be alive 2, disappointment for all the fans of Drake and Future, D.Hill has nothing wanted to let go : I don’t know whether or not there is a draft in preparation, admittit to Complex. Me I just do the beats.“But something tells us that this is not the last time we see D.Hill collaborate with these two giants of american rap.

