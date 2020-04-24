6 new albums not to be missed, Les Echos Week-end

The Strokes

Ode to the Big Apple

Nice return in thanks to the New Yorker after seven years of silence. The sixth album of the Strokes is striking in its energy, quiet, and its wealth of melodic. Far from a furia rock, “The New Abnormal” (a title much in the air of the time) goes nine pieces of indie-pop triumphant. Beautifully produced by the silversmith Rick Rubin, with the winks to the Billy Idol of the 1980s, Californians Weezer… as an ode of hope dedicated to the city devastated by the epidemic.

“The New Abnormal” (Cult Records : RCA).

Laura Marling

Folk intimate

As talented as discrete, Laura Marling continues to reenchant the folk music. His seventh album, the british singer dedicated it to an imaginary child, whom she entrusts with derision and lucidity, giving its vision of the place of women in the world today. A work intimate, a great fineness, the output of which has been advanced by the singer to delight his audience in these times of confinement. A wonderful idea.

“Song For Our Daughter” (Chrysalis records).

Baxter Dury

The triumph of the dandy

The son would he have surpassed the father ? The rockers new wave remember with nostalgia the hellion british Ian Dury and his hymn punk 1977 Sex and Drugs and Rock’n’roll. Baxter Dury has taken advantage of the relay with its synthetic pop, which is doped with the elegance and irony. His spoken-sung on syncopated rhythms, its choruses catchy, supported by a seductive chorus, women do fly. Long night, long life to the dandy Dury.

“The Night Chancers” (Pias).

Mr. Ward

Vintage Glamour

Mr. Ward is the male half of She and Him, duo pop nostalgic formed with actress Zooey Deschanel. Solo, Him distills a haunting folk music tinged with vintage glamour. “Migration Stories” is no exception to the rule, subtlety and nonchalance, kindly chaloupé, with its effects of the echo chamber. M. Ward plays the crooners with ease and continued with through eleven walks outside of time.

“Migration Stories” (Anti-Epitaph records).

Maria McKee

Beautiful new life

How beautiful is the “Vita Nuova” of Maria McKee ! The ex-singer of the group, alternative country-rock band Lone Justice offers us an album miracle, fusion between folk, ethereal pop silky. Alone at the piano, the guitar, or with a large orchestra of strings, the singer magnifies his voice, ductile, and powerful melodies without age. A great mix of the unlikely event of flights to Joni Mitchell, from the choruses to the Bowie, gimmicks to Abba. Ave Maria !

“The Vita Nuova” (AFAR) in records.

Selena Gomez

Pop, sentimental

The idol of young people has grown. The one that was trained at the school Disney unveiled last January, his last disc ” Rare “, a lovely work pop on the resilience and self-esteem. The new edition is even more successful, with three new songs, including the exhilarating Remember and the tube Boyfriend notes electro-pop. The opportunity also to rediscover some jewels of the album, the ballad Lose You To Love Me the poignant Vulnerable.

