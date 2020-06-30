6 things you didn’t know, however, in the film of Steven Spielberg

To create create realistic dinosaurs, Gary Rydstormdesigner of sound, has had to be inventive. The force has drawn on the sounds of the wildlife still existing to give life to these prehistoric animals. For example, the cry of the dilophosaur, when he tilts his head towards Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) and allows for one bullet, is in the fact that a creature much less imposing : a swan. More unlikely still, the shrill cry of the vélociraptors is just a shell of the turtle in the mating process. Of the neighings of horses have also been used, especially for the gallimimus whose vocalizations are those of a mare in heat. This work of long-term research has earned Gary Rydstorm two Oscars for sound design and mixing.