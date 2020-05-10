6 Tips To Build Your Empire In The Image Of Rihanna

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, known as Rihanna, is a singer, actress, fashion designer and entrepreneur born in Barbados. Famous for its music, but also for her provocative image, Rihanna has always struggled to achieve its objectives.

After the make-up range Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and the collection of lingerie Savage x Fenty, or collaborations with brands like Puma, Armani, Dior and Tidal, his new project is the launch of Fenty’s House. It is the first fashion house created under the cup of the conglomerate iconic LVMH in 30 years, marking also an important step for the world of fashion : Rihanna became the first woman of color to take the head of a large luxury brand.

In order to build his empire, the artist had recourse to many strategies, from upsetting the music industry, fashion and beauty. And the results are there to prove its success, this is why we recommend that you take note of the following.

1. Rise from your ashes, like a phoenix

Under the spotlight, Rihanna has been the subject of many controversies. However, after the storm, his light has always prevailed over the darkness of the complaints were addressed.

Each of us must sometimes deal with difficult periods, whether in private life or professional life. Yet for most of us, these moments are not observed by the entire planet. But the human race has a tendency to be optimistic and to leave second chances, or even more. Because we all stumble occasionally, but the most important in this case, it is to get up even stronger.

2. Don’t let others lock you in a box

The arrival of Rihanna on the front of the stage took place thanks to the music. It has a huge catalogue of hits known to all, but known by many simply for his musical career.

Although it is launched for some time in sectors other than the music, to the year 2017, with the launch of Fenty Beauty, it has opened new doors and has imposed on the world as a woman of multi-talents, and ignore the status quo and prompting many international brands to re-evaluate their product offering.

Since the launch of her makeup line, Rihanna has not released new music. If you walk around on social networks, you will see countless requests from his fans, begging her to get back to the music. But the young woman is too busy for now to build his empire.

We are all versatile and capable of excelling in several areas. The specialization in a particular area should not become a prison from which it is impossible to escape. Some will try to keep you where they have you categorized(e), but in reality, you are the only master of your actions. Many companies have for example started in a specific field before they become global conglomerates. The growth and diversification are far from rare. Try not to limit your skills to what other people want simply to see you.

3. Do not apologize for being who you are

You love or hate it, Rihanna did excuse ever to exist. It never fails to put in their place those who might question its purpose, and has the full authenticity of its own brand.

In a world of exposure constant, it is crucial to control your speech, because it you belongs to. Some of you will appreciate it, others less so. But whether you’re in the spotlight or not, your life is your and it is up to you to live it or waste it. The choice belongs only to you. To quote Rihanna herself : “If you don’t live your life, who will do it for you ? “

4. Be open

The slogan of Fenty Beauty is “Beauty for All” (beauty for all). Since always, the beauty industry is very exclusive, mainly a small selection of skin tones clear, leaving out women of color and even women, the complexion very clear.

In reality, the collection of Rihanna is not the first to propose foundations for a wide variety of skin tones, but it arises as a central principle that all skin colors are a priority and should be treated the same way. The brand has recorded 132 million visits on YouTube for related content during its first month of existence.

By including new consumers, Fenty Beauty has registered impressive sales, thanks in particular to a loyal customer base and looking for new options. The mark earned approximately $ 558 million of revenue in 2018, exceeding at the same time a number of the major players in the beauty industry.

The fact of making real efforts to meet the needs of your potential customers makes the difference between good companies and very good companies. Include a wider audience is not just the right thing to do, it is also good for business.

5. Pamper your fans

The community of Rihanna, often known as the Rihanna Navy, is one of the fan bases more loyal to the world of entertainment. Thanks to the expansion of its brands, the young woman can grow while mobilizing its community of fans. It blurs the boundaries of the market segmentation and cross-sell across media platforms. As well, those who know her as a simple singer see it now as a founder of a beauty brand and a fashion designer. This strategy is beneficial on all fronts, because it allows him to increase his income.

A community fair is one of the keys to success for a brand. By sharing positive ideas on the basics of your business, you command the interest of fans who will support you, whatever the cost, whatever the next project. Be a fan of your biggest fans.

6. Have a heart

Rihanna is famous for its charitable activities. In particular, it has created the Clara Lionel Foundation in order to support initiatives for the benefit of poor communities around the world. The young woman uses her influence to do good for those around her. She does it for the culture, but also for the community.

Businesses can’t exist without having a little bit of interest to the local communities or the international around them. In choosing to ignore this environment, some companies are completely detached from their customers and potential customers, and this can’t be a good sign for the business. Build the world as you build your empire.

For you to support the many initiatives of Rihanna or not, his ascension commercial has all of the case study. The empire that she built each day is here to stay and will be an actor on which the industry can rely on. We should all take note of it.