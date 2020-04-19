6 Underground : A prequel centered on the character of Dave Franco in development at Netflix ?

Even if the action movie Netflix 6 Underground (of which our criticism is to be read here) was not unanimous at the time of its broadcast on the streaming platform, it has experienced a resurgence of popularity, “thanks” to the containment ! The latest film by Michael Bay, in which there are Ryan Reynolds, Melanie Laurent and Dave Franco, is one of the original programs who have accumulated the most views. It must be said that when you get stuck at home because of a pandemic, there’s nothing better to do than mater series and movies ! A success that has not passed unnoticed : according to We Got This Covered, at the present time, a prequel centered on the character of “Six” would be in development at Netflix.

This spin-off would be about how the character of Six (Dave Franco) has joined the team of the film 6 Underground. And if the project does not succeed, Netflix would continue to focus on the ideas shared by the players for the result ! In fact, We Got This Covered says that the discussion about this potential movie are still at a primary stage. We cannot be certain that this film will land a day on our (small) screens, but no doubt, this is something that hope the streaming platform. Especially in the case that director Michael Bay would come back and orders… The filmmaker is no longer at the head of any franchise (the future of Transformers will play without him), he can devote himself to 6 Underground, its suites, its prequels and spin-offs !