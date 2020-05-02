6 Underground : Despite the critics dire, Ryan Reynolds up for a sequel ?

The action, car chases, secret missions… This is a little of what could be summed up 6 Underground Michael Bay, released 13 December on Netflix. If the trailer gave a clear desire and we showed Ryan Reynolds in full chase muscled, the public has been a little disappointed after viewing the film, considered sometimes too long, sometimes not deep enough. If the plot offers nothing original, many have enjoyed this film for its entertaining. And Ryan Reynolds prefers to see the glass half full rather than half empty and is said to be totally up for launch in a suite !

The actor said to CinePop : “Yes, we would be leaving for a suite because we love each other. This distribution is really like, so it would be super fun if that happened !”. This information is not office of official announcement, but this is already a good point if the cast is starting to film a second part of 6 Underground. To do this, it will have to wait for that Netflix analysis of the figures, and if they are satisfactory, the streaming platform could trigger the sequence of events ! The only way that it is done, it is to recommend to your friends to view 6 Underground whose criticism of melty is to be read here.