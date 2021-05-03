6 years as Princess Charlotte! Cambridge Dukes Celebrate

Despite the difficult time queen Elizabeth’s family has gone through, it is Princess Charlotte who today brings joy to her parents, the Dukes of Cambridge celebrate the sixth anniversary by which she stars in a new official portrait!

Prince William’s daughter, granddaughter of Prince Charles, and one of the great-granddaughters who holds the greatest resemblance to Queen Elizabeth turn six and leaves everyone admired for the new changes in the midst of her sixth anniversary.

The second granddaughter and possibly one of the most pampered by her great-grandmother, Diana of Wales, posed for a new photograph that was shared on social media from the official account of the Dukes of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, through @Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very happy to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte before her sixth birthday tomorrow reads in the message accompanying the publication.

Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy sixth birthday today. 🎈 📸 The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/tBPXrv2CJT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 1, 2021

Apparently, according to sources, they reported that the photograph was taken this weekend in Norfolk. Same would later be replicated on The Royal Family’s Twitter account where they added congratulations to the little girl.

As is tradition, it was her mother, Kate Middleton, who took care of taking the iconic photograph that shows the growth of the princess whom they affectionately call “Lottie”, as she transcended.

GOODBYE TO THE COLLECTED HAIR.

In this postcard, the British princess, Charlotte of Cambridge who was christened Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, strongly captured all the attention for how big she looks as she also wears her hair loose as we can rarely see her.

For this occasion, Prince George and Louis’ sister wore a navy blue dress with buttons on the front and snuffed sleeves, by the children’s firm Rachel Riley.

Pictured, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s niece gave a tender smile to the camera of her mother, who accompanied the postcard with a message that I call love to family supporters.

As in past days, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton would prepare her camera to immortalize her daughter’s young age just as she did little Louis, just a few weeks ago as part of her third anniversary.

The princess who arrived in this world on 2 May 2015, at the Lingo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, same nosocomial where the Duchess previously gave birth to her other two sons, Princes George and Louis.

The princess received the baptismal waters at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk and as you can see her name pays tribute to two of the most important women of British royalty, (Elizabeth) by Queen Elizabeth and Diana for the remembered princess, her paternal grandmother.

So far, the celebrations that would honor the young royal’s sixth anniversary are unknown, but surely her mother, Kate Middleton, would get down to business to make her a great cake.

Apparently, the Duchess prepares a day in advance in which she places the mandil ready to bake a rich cake to pamper her little ones, something she would certainly greatly enjoy doing herself as Prince William’s own wife would reveal.

The “future queen of England”, who a few days ago also celebrated a very special date with Prince William after celebrating her ten years of happy marriage to an emotional video in which the main protagonists were her three descendants, as well as relatives of the member of the British Family.