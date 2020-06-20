60% off on notebooks, TV’s and SSD!

ePrice today launched an interesting promotion that allows you to enjoy discounts up to 60% on many products throughout the weekend. And’ baptized “Overall The Weekend” and includes a laptop and TV, we see what it is.

Let’s start on the notebook HP 255 G7 15.6-inch HD processor-AMD A4, 4 gigabytes of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, which can be purchased at 299,99 Euro30% less than the 428,54 Euro list, with the possibility to receive it free at home.

As far as the TV, instead, the Samsung UE65RU7090UXZT 65-inch 4K Ultra HD is available at 579,99 Eurofor a saving of 25%, if you count price costa 768,99 Euro. Also interesting is the offer on the UE55RU7170UXZT 55-inch, which runs at 404,99 Eurowhile the LG 43UM7400PLB.AEU 43-inch is proposed to 321,23 €. Very interesting also the discount proposed on the OLED TV Ultra HD 4K 55 inch LG, the 55B9PLAthat some be purchased 1.099,99 Euro.

The most interesting products, however, are the SSD. The Samsung Q860 QVO 2.5 inch 1 terabyte switch to 109,99 Euro, Western Digital WD Blue 3D from 500 gigabytes to 69,99 Euro and the Samsung 860 EVO 500 gigabytes to 79,99 Euro.

