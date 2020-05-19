6ix9ine accuses Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber cheat, they meet

6ix9ine marked her comeback in the rap game with the release of Gooba on 8 may last. And the public has been more than present, since the clip has been viewed over 500 000 times in 30 minutes after its release on YouTube . In short, a big success that earned him the 3rd place in the ranking Billboard of the 100 titles, the most listened to .

Obviously the third rank does not please Tekashi, which accuses the first of the classification of cheating and he is Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. . . It is on his account Instagram the rapper new – york takes the floor, explaining that 6 credit cards would have been used to purchase the securities of Justin and Ariana, which would have allowed the two artists to overtake him in the standings .

He argues his accusation of cheating by making reference to Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj who had also said that the ranking was skewed by “fake shopping” downloads . According to him, most of 20 million streams have not been accounted for in the ranking Billboard .

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber meet

This was without counting on the responses of the two artists concerned . Ariana was speaking on his account Instagram in a post to thank her fans she wrote :

“__I have not been number one during the first five years of my career and I do not at all upset because the bottom of my heart, my music is everything to me . My fans are everything to me . I promise that I couldn’t ask for anything else” ( translation )

She went on by saying : “__Our fans have bought this song ( never more than four copies of each, AS THE SAID REGULATION ) ( . . . ) Sales matter more than the streams . You can’t discredit” . ( translation )

6ix9ine bounced back in turn on the writings of the singer, saying that he had absolutely nothing against it and he loved his music, but that she was not able to understand her disappointment in the face of the situation, while making reference to his childhood in New – York .

Justin Bieber has also expressed itself on his account Instagram, explaining that in the ranking, only the streams and the domestic procurement accountedunder the understanding that 6ix9ine had accounted for the global high score .

In addition, he explains that it is impossible to make more than 4 purchases on a same song with only one credit card, if the amount is higher then the data is not recorded : “The Nielsen company has verified this and has discovered that all the sales were legal because our fans are amazing and have bought them . Discredit not our fans with false information . “ ( translation )

Screenshot of Justin Bieber Instagram

Tekashi motivated more than ever

The answers given by the two accused do not seem to have convinced 6ix9ine who proudly poses 6 blue cards on Instagram and took the opportunity to announce thatit comes back up soon and this time – it will be number 1 :

“Don’t worry, we will be number 1 next time’ ( translation )