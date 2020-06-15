6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, a duo win, they have beaten the record of views with Trollz

After the huge success of the video for her latest title “Gooba” which had beaten the previous record of Eminem, with more than 43 million views in just a single day and has more than 330 million views currently, 6ix9ine has come back with its new movie clip called “Trollz” unveiled this Friday on its YouTube channel featuring with Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj had previously collaborated with 6ix9ine in July 2018 on the song “FEFE” in which the clip totalled now more than 874 million views, the collaboration of the duo revealed this June 12, 2020 seems to take the same direction and explode already the score on YouTube in just 24 hours.

In fact, in 24 hours, the video directed by CanonF8 & 6ix9ine, David Wept for the single “Trollz” has already been viewed over 46 million times against 44,55 million views for the clip “Gooba” over the same period, the american rapper welcomed on his account Instagram of this new feat, the video Hip Hop the most-viewed story in 24-hour has-t-he proudly announced before adding in the caption of its publication on the social network, “I’m better than any rapper under house arrest”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNg3M9IJJlY