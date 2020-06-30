6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj recorded the biggest fall in the history in the charts US

Then it just came out recently from prison, 6ix9ine links the titles . After the success of GOOBAthe rapper from New – York, has been awarded the covered with Trollza piece featuring with Nicki Minaj .

Just after its release, Trollz is placed directly to the first place in the Billboard Hot 100 and accounted for more than 36 million streams . This is the first time that 6ix9ine is found first from the top and this is only the 40th song to debut in the first place . For the occasion, the latter had done to piss the champagne into a video Instagram, claiming to be “instoppable”.

As often, after the calm comes the storm, actually the 2 artists to record the biggest fall in the history in the charts USas the said Chart Data :

6ix9ine, determined to return permanently to the front of the stage, he announced that out yet a new song, accompanied by a clip, this Friday, July 3, .