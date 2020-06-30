6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj recorded the biggest fall in the history in the charts US

Then it just came out recently from prison, 6ix9ine links the titles. After the success of GOOBAthe rapper from New–York, has been awarded the covered with Trollza piece featuring with Nicki Minaj.
Just after its release, Trollz is placed directly to the first place in the Billboard Hot 100 and accounted for more than 36 million streams. This is the first time that 6ix9ine is found first from the top and this is only the 40th song to debut in the first place. For the occasion, the latter had done to piss the champagne into a video Instagram, claiming to be “instoppable”.
As often, after the calm comes the storm, actually the 2 artists to record the biggest fall in the history in the charts USas the said Chart Data :
6ix9ine, determined to return permanently to the front of the stage, he announced that out yet a new song, accompanied by a clip, this Friday, July 3,.