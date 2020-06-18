6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj release a new version of “Trollz” !

Nicki Minaj and her sidekick 6ix9ine continue to shake the Canvas ! The duo has just unveiled another version of their title “Trollz”.

This is the duo phenomenon of the year ! 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have dropped a bomb with their new title, Trollz. And their success didn’t stop with a single version of this tube… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Tekashi said ” 6ix9ine “ surprised everyone with her video clip “Trollz “. A song in which the clip was released on YouTube on the 12th of June last, and which account already, close to 10 million views !

This is well below the $ 100 million announced by Tekashi and the rapper Onika his real name. But It is not less honourable, in short.

Wigs flashya bunch of sweets… The video explodes both by its number of views by the saturated colors on the screen. A slap sound and visual !

It was discovered then-not least the queen of rap US on the side of 6ix9ine, in a clip at the time pop, colorful and very provoc. Inside, the rapper just out of prison is fun even to discuss his electronic bracelet !

But the notoriety of this title does not stop at this simple clip, of course. After that Nicki Minaj has unveiled a behind the scenes clip, it was discovered an alternative version of “Trollz “.

Nicki Minaj: her feat with 6ix9ine offers an alternative

And it is not the one and only alternative, of course ! The artist in feat with 6ix9ine has also written 10 other verses for this sound, which seems to already be a lead title for the summer !

This feat. with 6ix9ine participates in any event at great return of the high priestess rap in the game ! Earlier, it was discovered that the talented rapper was invited on the title lighthouse of Doja Cat : “Say So “.

The hype is in any case not near to stop for both artists in the clip very explosive, gourmand and colourful. Check out below the famous alternative of this feat is now legendary.

