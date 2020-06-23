6ix9ine approved by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ?

Humility is not his strong point but 6ix9ine is shown almost touching and very emotional when Kim Kardashian confessed that she loved a montage of photos of her-even paired with the lyrics of the song of Nicki Minaj on the song “Trollz”.

When the star of the reality tv fell on this video on your timeline and someone asked her opinion, she immediately replied, ” I love !!!!!!!! “, without knowing if she was talking about the clip itself, or to incorporate between the 2 famous rappers in the city of new york.

Regardless, this simple sentence Kim Kardashian has enough to 6ix9ine that he immediately responded : “I’m just a peasant in comparison to you and Kanye.”

If the wife of Kanye West has not responded to the greeting of Tekashi, your husband has not wanted to give their opinion on the work of 6ix9ine and Nicki.

But for 6ix9ine, that Kim K is seen in his work seems largely sufficient. This has created a buzz around him that he needs to be, because if he is touted as “Trollz” had hit the number of views of “Gooba” on YouTube, has been severely cut by the platform, which has asserted the contrary, and the proof of that, even if the success is in large part to the appointment, he needs help to pick up the “Trollz” in the first place of the Billboard Hot 100, has asked her fans to buy 4 times the title in iTunes, is the maximum allowed. After all, even the most rambunctious of the rappers in some time, those small moments of doubt, and it is true that Kim K has remade their day.