6ix9ine approved by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ?

Tekashi has received a compliment from Kim K.

Humility is not his strong point but 6ix9ine is shown almost touching and very emotional when Kim Kardashian confessed that she loved a montage of photos of her-even paired with the lyrics of the song of Nicki Minaj on the song “Trollz”.

When the star of the reality tv fell on this video on your timeline and someone asked her opinion, she answered immediately, “I love it !!!!!!!!” without knowing if she was talking about the clip itself or in the with between the two rappers in the city of new york. Regardless, this simple sentence Kim Kardashian has enough to 6ix9ine that he immediately responded : “I’m just a peasant in comparison to you and Kanye.”