6ix9ine causes even Meek Mill and Future • RAPRNB

While her single Trollzin collaboration with Nicki Minaj, is tucked in the head of the Top Singles american, 6ix9ine is, in particular, taken, Future, and Meek Mill, but also Trippie Redd, Lil Durk, G Herbo, or Gucci Mane.

A sentence of his new song, is entered at the head of the Hot 100, that 6ix9ine wants to already take advantage of this to settle scores with his many enemies. After having celebrated the new shot of bottles of champagne sabrées and cries, a joy which he obviously shared on the social networks, Tekashi 69 lashed out at those with whom he is in conflict, and those who criticized or insulted : “Is it that you have noticed that when someone tries to me clasher, to talk about me or laugh at me, as soon as I answer, as soon as I talk about it, it is said that I am making a case?”. On Instagram, he has mentioned the names of Future and Meek Mill, 2 rappers with whom he has had words in recent weeks and who have not had a singles number 1 of the Billboard charts, as surprising as it may seem : “In the Future, you strokes for a decade already, well almost 10 years. My friend, you have a LOT of featurings with Drake, and you’ve never been number 1 (…) Mr. Meek Mill, since 2011, almost a decade. You’ve never been number 1 no more”.

Trippie Redd, Gucci Mane and G Herbo also in its viewfinder

In addition to in the Future, and Meek Mill, that he attacks at every opportunity, 6ix9ine has also mentioned the names of Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, and G Herbo, 3 artists who have several times insulted, as well as the Trippie Redd, long-time foe of Tekashi, each time to remind them that they were nothing and that they had never done a performance like hers with one of their singles. There is no doubt that all concerned will answer him, beginning with a Future that, if he has never seen one of his singles to the top of the Hot 100, has placed several projects at the top of the us charts.