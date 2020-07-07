6ix9ine, how he transforms his house for his clips [VIDEO]

Posted on 07 July 2020 at 16h49 by Thomas G

House arrest requires, 6ix9ine has its little secrets to produce his clips. Everyone will have noted the redundancy of some scenes in the latest releases of the rainbow guyand because the artist must reboubler efforts to establish an art direction that holds up in his own house.

A site not allowed

With his latest title YAYA, for which he chose to rap in Spanish, 6ix9ine we once again used the confined space to the colors pétantes that would make the sight of a blind man. Fireworks don’t change so much either; the presence of women with generous curves, and the passion of the interpreter GOTTI for fluids of different natures are taking over. However, the production of these clips and the installation of the decorations remain the field work result, as evidenced by a video posted on the account Instagram of 6ix9ine. We see the man and his team in full site, scramble how tutorials Do it yourself to apply wallpaper multicolor at strategic locations of the hiding place of 6ix9ine.

Valérie Damidot was worried in the light of the prowess of the rapper in the field of interior decoration. Paste the paper of all the colors on the walls of some rooms in his home is clearly part of his portfolio of skills.

A recipe that has its limits

Even so, if the recipe has worked with the return of the rapper and the explosion of the numbers on the clip GOOBA, 6ix9ine may be of concern for the rest of the events. If he managed to climb in the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 and finish in first place with TROLLZ (his latest collab with Nicki Minaj) in a record time, the plunge in the standings was all too fast.