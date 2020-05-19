6ix9ine includes Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj in her battle with anti-billboard

6ix9ine combines Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj in its fierce campaign against the Billboard and everything they represent.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has not stopped complaining about since its release. When he talks, his cadence is at a level that suggests a state of frenzy perpetual – a state that has not yet faded, even after the judge Englemeyer has strongly advised the young rapper to calm down and think before you speak. However, since his release, 6ix9ine has already been engaged in various wars like the one with Snoop Dogg, and now it is played with a Billboard on its methods of work.

It is no secret to anyone that the rapper has already expressed its concerns about the Billboard, including in a recent statement according to which the teams Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber bought streams with six different credit cards. As he says, there’s something going on – and he became a detective very developed since his return. Unfortunately for him and his ambitionsconcernant” GOOBA“the Billboard seemed to be ready to counter-attack from now on, the history of the charters of 6ix9ine has been carefully removed from the archives of the Billboard.

In response, 6ix9ine continues to break the one week break it is itself granted on the social networks to intensify its fight. To come to his story Instagram, the rapper has tagged Billboard charts and has mentioned the names of Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj, to support his point. “you cheat,” he wrote. “Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj were right, the people purchasing their number one. Nothing is real. You are crooks. “Who would have thought that this man would be passionate about his positioning in the charts ? One may wonder what Jay-Z and Nicki feel about being cited in this case, although very weakly, in this madness…