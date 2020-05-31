6ix9ine loose a teaser of his album !

And announces the registration of its project.

There is much talk of 6ix9ine, including us, for any other thing than the music. It must be said that the rapper multicolor has a way of life quite amazing especially when you know what he did to survive. But Tekashi is not a character artist crazy. It is also a rapper under contract to several albums for the label 10K Projects. Then, apparently, it is actually put to work and has started recording his album which he has shared a teaser on social networks.

This is not all to the fool and the troll on the networks, to show his wealth, his cars, or clasher all the rappers that move. At one time, it should also be put in on the job, especially when one has received $ 10 million for record albums… Haswhen in his last post in Instagram, 6ix9ine has confirmed that he began recording his next project and has shared a video on which we hear a snippet of a new song. His next single, expected to be on Friday, may 29 ?