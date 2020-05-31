6ix9ine loose a teaser of his album !

And announces the registration of its project.
There is much talk of 6ix9ine, including us, for any other thing than the music. It must be said that the rapper multicolor has a way of life quite amazing especially when you know what he did to survive. But Tekashi is not a character artist crazy. It is also a rapper under contract to several albums for the label 10K Projects. Then, apparently, it is actually put to work and has started recording his album which he has shared a teaser on social networks.
This is not all to the fool and the troll on the networks, to show his wealth, his cars, or clasher all the rappers that move. At one time, it should also be put in on the job, especially when one has received $ 10 million for record albums… Haswhen in his last post in Instagram, 6ix9ine has confirmed that he began recording his next project and has shared a video on which we hear a snippet of a new song. His next single, expected to be on Friday, may 29 ?
“I started recording my album today. I can literally not stop me from making hits ! I’m not like the other rappers that do the same thing in every song. Who is ready ⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️”
On these words, it makes the sound and sends a title unheard, and should therefore logically be included on his next album. The question that arises is : is that what you hear will be her next single, the one he has been declining for several days ? The one who is supposed to be a feat with Nicki Minaj ? For the answer, it will still take a bit of a wait. But what we can say is that the song he reveals an extract is very different from the exuberant “Gooba” which confirms that Tekashi has more than one string to his bow.