6ix9ine postpones the release of his title out of respect for George Floyd

Appointment on 12 June.

While the new title of 6ix9ine had to go out this Friday, June 5, the rapper-haired multicoloured decided to move once again, its online. If, the time before, it is because he was not ready, this time, it is to show support to the black community and out of respect to the memory of George Floyd murdered by the police of the 25 may last in Minneapolis.

In a post on Instagram, the rapper from Brooklyn writes : “The video is pushed back to June 12. Out of respect for what we are going through at this time.”

“This is not the time for a clip with what is happening in the world” he wrote in the caption. “It would be extremely selfish”. And it gives appointment to the following Friday, June 12.

This video was initially intended to be put online on Friday, may 22, but it has already been postponed twice. The title has not been revealed and 6ix9ine has asked her fans to choose, but there is a strong chance that it is called “Trollz”, a lot of the clues go in this direction in any case. You will still have to wait to find out if this piece is a yes or no a featuring with Nicki Minaj as the think Honey German radio Power 105.1 who was the first to reveal this possibility. After the incredible success of “Gooba”, 6ix9ine is expected at the turn so he puts all the chances on his side to his second single since his release to be a success.