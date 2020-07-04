6ix9ine rise the temperature in very good company in the clip, Yaya

After the success of his previous two singles, “Trollz” with Nicki Minaj and “Gooba”, 6ix9ine presented today with a third single since his release from prison last April with the song “Yaya” in Spanish accompanied by its video clip now available on YouTube.

A few days ago 6ix9ine had unveiled a snippet of the song in a video posted on his account Instagram is displaying in the studio with a young woman in the process of ambiancer on the new tube, the rapper american hair, multi-coloured is surrounded in this clip with several young women in a small outfit.

The video for the single “Yaya” has quickly ignited the canvas with already more than 170,000 “likes” on YouTube in less than an hour while the residency monitored 6ix9ine will soon end (at the beginning of the month of August) and he has already announced that it wants to take advantage of the freedom.

