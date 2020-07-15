6ix9ine will be surrounded by 22 guards and 5 SUV’s armored for its security

While her house arrest will end on July 31, 6ix9ine has provided a security to be particularly dense to accompany him during his outings.

22 security officers, from the FBI or of the NYPD, and 5 SUV’s with bullet -: it is, according to TMZthe security that accompany 6ix9ine at the end of his residency, at the end of July. Confined to his home with an electronic bracelet since her release from prison a few months ago, the rapper intends to surround himself with a veritable army to ensure his safety in the coming weeks. “He has the intent to appear in public, said his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, to Complex. He has a security team composed of former agents of the FBI and detectives of the NYPD, so it will be well protected when it show in public.”

“With a team of security detail around him, 6ix9ine will go well”

In fact, exit the anonymity or the exile outside of New York : 6ix9ine account well resume a normal life at the end of these restrictions. Especially that the artist should, again, enter in a promotional phase, so that a new album would be scheduled for the summer. Tekashi, however, remains lucid about his situation, as he is crumbling under the threat of death. If he was surprised to still be alive, these last few days, it should be actively protected at each of its outputs. “I think that with a team of security detail around him, he’ll be fine”admits with optimism to his lawyer.

Lately, however, 6ix9ine spoke on the need to have a security team around. “If the security does not make you a wimp, it makes you smart. If X, who is my friend, and had security officers, it would be a living legend”, was it sadly a in a live, regretting the disappearance of XXXTentacion.

